Rory McIlroy Breaks Down Pivotal Moment He Ignored His Caddie During Final Round Of Masters Victory

It felt like every shot Rory McIlroy hit during the final round of the 2025 Masters was a pivotal one, but there is one in particular that came before he had even made the turn that victorious Sunday afternoon that undoubtedly stands out. If McIlroy had listened to his caddie, however, we would've never seen the golf shot.

McIlroy, holding a three-shot lead at the time, tugged his tee shot left on the Par 4 7th hole. When he arrived at his golf ball, he was met with a wall of pine trees between himself and the green. He appeared to be completely blocked out, with the lone window being a low one where he would simply advance the ball up the fairway and hope to make a par the hard way.

As it turns out, that's the exact route McIlroy's longtime caddie and close friend, Harry Diamond, told his boss to take. McIlroy ignored him, which led to him producing one of the most impressive shots in recent Masters history.

In the recently released Amazon documentary ‘Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait,’ the now five-time major champion gave insight into the conversation he and Diamond had before he pulled off the shot of a lifetime.

"Seven was a tee shot all week that I struggled with. When I was walking up to it, I'm just like, ‘Please have something. Some sort of shot and some sort of gap,’" McIlroy explained.

"The one thing Harry and I always say to ourselves is, 'All I want is a backswing and a gap.' Harry was begging me, he was like, 'Just chip it out, we can make four [par] this way.'

"I'm like, 'No, no, I've got a gap I can see a gap here.' He's like, 'What are you talking about? There's nothing there.' I'm like, 'No, no, I can get a 9-iron up, and I can do this."

He did it, indeed.

McIlroy did not make the birdie putt, but made a comfortable par on the difficult Par 4 that kept his round on track.

McIlroy's 1-over 73 that Sunday afternoon led him to take on Justin Rose in a playoff, which he won with a birdie on the 18th hole to complete the career Grand Slam.