Rory McIlroy Reveals Unbelievable Gift His Caddie Gave Him After Completing Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy has to be among the most difficult people in the world to get a gift for. After all, what do you get a guy who has a net worth of a quarter of a billion dollars, who has essentially accomplished everything there is in golf?

Harry Diamond, McIlroy's caddie and very close friend, managed to find his boss something money couldn't buy in what has to be one of the most incredible golf gifts ever handed out.

During his recent appearance on 'The Shotgun Start' podcast, McIlroy held up the gift that Diamond gifted him earlier this month during the Australian Open.

The gift was a scorecard from Augusta National, but not the scorecard from his final round in which he finally got his hands on the green jacket to complete the career grand slam, but one signed by five other players: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen, and Tiger Woods, the other five golfers who completed the modern era slam during their careers.

McIlroy went on to explain that Diamond gifted the signed scorecard to him along with a Sharpie and asked if he wanted to add his signature to the bunch, but he declined and joked that he just hoped he wouldn't have to have Scottie Scheffler add his name to it next year.

Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will attempt to complete the career grand slam at the 2026 U.S. Open.

Now, there are two caveats to the signed scorecard, and those are that Hogan and Sarazan passed away before the turn of the 21st century; they weren't exactly available to sign the scorecard. McIlroy didn't get into those details, but it's fair to assume Diamond was able to get some form of a copied, identical signature from the two legends to complete the gift.