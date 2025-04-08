Rory McIlroy Shares Fantastic Story About His Daughter Realizing He's Famous

When thinking about some of the most famous athletes or celebrities, the focus is understandably on their profession and not exactly their at-home duties. For everyday parents out there, especially those with young children, you can't help but imagine how some of the world's most famous people juggle the spotlight while also trying to raise a child.

For the first few years of a child's life, they obviously have no idea that they're living a different lifestyle than 99% of everyone else around the world, but then comes the day when they start realizing that their mom or dad is on TV a lot, poses for pictures with strangers quite often, or that their family gets to fly on airplanes all by themselves.

It appears that day has come for Rory McIlroy's daughter, Poppy.

Speaking to the media ahead of the 2025 Masters, McIlroy was asked about various members of his team he's been able to lean on, especially during low points of his career. The 35-year-old was specifically asked if Poppy, who will turn five later this year, had become part of that team, which led him to explain that she has caught on that he's not exactly like other dads out there.

"Yeah, look, it definitely makes the lows a little easier to take," McIlroy said about Poppy always being there for him. "But yeah, look, the highs are going to be high anyway, but it's amazing -- I think especially after The Players, I think it was the first time that she sort of realized what I did, which was really cool. Also a little scary at the same time.

Yeah, look, it's amazing that I can share these things with her and with Erica and -- the day after THE PLAYERS, she went into school and there was a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, Daddy, are you famous? I said, ‘It depends who you talk to.’ It's a bit of a double-edged sword. You have to temper the expectations sometimes."

Away from the golf course, the McIlroy's lead about as private of a life as one can imagine given Rory's celebrity status, but his wife, Erica, as well as Poppy were on site at TPC Sawgrass to see him win his second Players Championship earlier this year and shared a cool moment after he defeated J.J. Spaun in a playoff.