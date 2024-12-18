Rory McIlroy Hits Charles Barkley With A Fat Joke During Showdown Match Against LIV Golfers

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka weren't the only victims of Rory McIlroy during ‘The Showdown’ golf match on Tuesday night. The Northern Irishman also got the best of NBA legend Charles Barkley.

McIlroy and teammate Scottie Scheffler dominated the LIV Golf duo in Las Vegas winning the match in just 14 holes. Aside from the golf being played, one of the best moments of the night came when Barkley, who was a part of the broadcast team for the event, asked McIlroy how much he eats during a typical round.

McIlroy took that as an opportunity to make fun of Barkley's weight and hit him with a quick and strong zinger.

"Not as much as you, Chuck," McIlroy said before the two shared a laugh together on air.

Nothing beats some back-and-forth banter on the golf course, nothing, and when that banter includes a fat joke it always takes things to the next level.

‘The Showdown’ had a fair bit of friendly trash-talking, but nothing topped DeChambeau absolutely owning McIlroy on the driving range during a media session the day prior to the event.

After being asked about the setup of the match, McIlroy explained that he'd like to square off against DeChambeau so he can "try to get him back" for what the American did to him at the U.S. Open.

The comment opened McIlroy up to take on immediate fire, and DeChambeau took full advantage.

DeChambeau stopped hitting balls, turned around to McIlroy, and said, "To be fair, you kind of did it to yourself." It left McIlroy speechless for more than 10 seconds before he ultimately waved the white flag and couldn't muster a comeback for Bryson.

McIlroy and Scheffler each walked away with $5 million in cryptocurrency for their winning effort on Tuesday night.