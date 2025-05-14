Rory McIlroy Puts To Bed The Non-Story About 'Snubbing' Bryson DeChambeau During Final Round Of The Masters

A full month has passed since Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters to complete the career grand slam, yet, for whatever reason, some still seem enamored by the fact that McIlroy did not speak with Bryson DeChambeau during their final round together at Augusta National.

As McIlroy was sliding on the green jacket for the first time, DeChambeau met with reporters just outside the Augusta National clubhouse that late Sunday afternoon and shared that McIlroy "didn't talk to me once all day."

In reading DeChambeau's quote, one could come to the conclusion that he was upset by McIlroy giving him the silent treatment. In watching the video of the moment, however, it was clearly a case of DeChambeau simply answering a question he was asked with no real frustrated emotion in his tone.

Nevertheless, much of the reaction on social media centered around the idea that McIlroy ‘snubbed’ DeChambeau, and that McIlroy not talking to him was some sort of classless move.

In reality, the entire situation was a non-story. McIlroy was trying to win a major championship and become just the sixth player of the modern era to complete the career grand slam. It would have honestly been much more strange if McIlroy was cutting it up with DeChambeau walking down the fairways of Augusta.

Still, McIlroy was asked about his decision not to speak with DeChambeau during the final round of the Masters during his pre-tournament press conference ahead of this week's PGA Championship, and further solidified the fact that the entire thing was overblown from the get-go.

"I don’t know what he was expecting," McIlroy said. "We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try and be his best mate out there. Everyone approaches the game in different ways and I was focused on myself and what I needed to do and that’s all that it was.

It wasn’t anything against him. I felt that’s what I needed to do to get the best out of myself that day."

I'd say that's more than fair.

McIlroy's gameplan to get the job done that Sunday did not include making small talk with DeChambeau, with major championship glory, history, and millions of dollars on the line.