Jordon Love’s Wife Slams Broadcasters For Milking Injury Replays: 'He Only Got F--ked Up'

It used to be a running joke that broadcasts had no problem showing the most gruesome injuries over and over in slow motion and from every possible angle they had.

In recent years, broadcasters seem much more likely to refrain from showing a player's leg bending the wrong way, but that's still not good enough for Ronika Stone Love, the wife of Green Bay Packers signal-caller Jordon Love.

The former Oregon volleyball star hopped on TikTok to let ‘er rip on broadcasters who show players getting injured.

"Can we just talk about how unhinged sports networks are when it comes to showing injuries?" Love said. "If it's a gruesome injury, the worst thing they've ever seen in their lives, and it's just too graphic to show their viewers, they're not gonna show it again.

"But if they're like, you know, ‘He only got kind of f--ked up,’ they're gonna play that a thousand times."

As Love noted, they have really played it safe with anything that could be deemed "gruesome." I don't know what the bar for that is, but I think it's like former Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart's threshold for obscenity: you know it when you see it… or if it makes you dry heave a little.

Alright, I tacked on that last part.

But where is the line of decency? Love is right, even if it's a more visually palatable, non-gruesome injury; you'll see tons of angles in slow-motion with commentators taking turns playing armchair doctor.

I don't think you'll ever get away from it. I mean, even the too gruesome for TV injuries wind up making the rounds on social media.

It's an interesting thing to think about, how much is too much when it comes to showing injuries.

This may have been top of mind for Love, as her husband is coming off a concussion suffered last week against the Chicago Bears.

Let's take a look at it in slow-motion…

…I'm just kidding.