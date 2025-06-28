Ronda Rousey Left In Complete Shock After Witnessing Brutal Power Slap Knockout | WATCH

I feel like it's been a while since we've heard from Ronda Rousey. Remember that time in the mid-2010s when she was everywhere?

Well, I knew where she was this weekend. She was catching some Power Slap action, and her reaction was the same as the one you'll see every time you watch a Power Slap highlight.

If you're unfamiliar with Power Slap, hey, welcome to the Internet; you must be new here. That's because highlights for Power Slap, which involve one competitor slapping the other in the face until someone gets knocked out, tend to go viral.

Now, Rousey is going viral for her reaction to a slap so insane it probably would've gone viral on its own without an assist from her.

According to the Daily Mail, Rousey was on hand to watch Stunt Marshall and Dontae Smiley — incredible names, by the way — battle it out on Friday evening in Las Vegas, and during that match, Marshall landed a devastating left-handed slap that sent Smiley crumpling to the ground like a guy who had been overserved on the casino floor.

Rousey was almost as stunned as Smiley was.

I'm with you, Ronda.

I'm no doctor (please, try to contain your shock), but I reckon the human body, particularly the brain-ular region, isn't meant to take a whole lot of slaps like that.

I mean, I'm not sure what kind of longevity Power Slappers have, but I feel like once you bash your face off the console because some dude just slapped you so hard you folded like an ironing board, maybe it's time to consider hanging it up.

Rousey hasn't competed in a UFC event in nearly a decade and has been out of WWE action for a few years as well.

After watching that, I don't think she'll be singing on to take part in Power Slap any time soon.