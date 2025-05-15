Ronald Acuna Apologized To Braves For Complaining About Unfair Treatment

Ronald Acuna Jr took responsibility for saying he'd have been punished for lack of hustle

Ronald Acuna Jr. created some drama earlier this season with a public social media post complaining about his own team.

In April, fellow Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic ran slowly out of the box on a ball he thought would be a home run, eventually getting himself thrown out at second base because of the poor effort. Manager Brian Snitker after the game was dismissive of media suggesting he should discipline or speak to Kelenic, saying "Was I supposed to?" in reference to talking to him.

Acuna then responded by posting "If it were me, they would take me out of the game," to a social media highlight of Kelenic's play. Unsurprisingly, it got a lot of attention.

Acuna, to be fair, has been taken out of games for a lack of effort on similar plays, receiving criticism from Snitker at the time for not giving the proper effort. While he did have a point about discipline towards him, taking his issues to a public forum was not the correct way to handle it. Nor was it entirely fair, considering some comments or disciplinary measures are related to a pattern of behavior, not one isolated incident.

And he's now apparently apologized for it.

Ronald Acuna Jr Says He's Apologized To Atlanta Braves Teammates

Per Major League Baseball reporter Mark Bowman, Acuna told the media that he'd apologized to Snitker and his teammates.

"Acuna says he has apologized to Snitker and his teammates for his social media post," Bowman posted on X. "He blamed the frustration he felt as he remained unavailable while the team was losing."

Acuna had some justification for being frustrated over what he felt was unfair treatment from his team and manager. But if that's the case, take your issues directly to them instead of going public on social media.

The Braves have struggled to start the 2025 season without Acuna and Spencer Strider, starting 0-7. Though they've recovered to reach .500 as of Thursday afternoon at 22-22. With Acuna on the way back and the vast majority of the season remaining, there's plenty of time for Atlanta to make a playoff push. To do that though, would require a healthy, engaged Acuna and a harmonious clubhouse.

With the apology, it sounds like they're well on their way.