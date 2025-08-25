Ron Washington Underwent Quadruple Bypass Surgery And Still Wants To Run An MLB Team

Ron Washington must really enjoy coaching, given that he underwent quadruple bypass surgery and still wants to continue managing in 2026 and beyond.

The 73-year-old Los Angeles Angels skipper made a surprise appearance on Monday ahead of the Halos' matchup against the Texas Rangers, Wash's former team, to give an update on his health after abruptly stepping away from his post back in June.

According to Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register, Washington underwent the surgery after experiencing shortness of breath and signs of fatigue during the latter part of a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

Despite the scare, he remains intent on returning to a managerial role after this season.

"If Perry (Minasian, the Angels’ general manager) will have me back, I’m certainly willing to come back and finish what we started," Washington said Monday.

Wash, known as one of MLB’s more eccentric managers, led the Rangers from 2007 to 2014, guiding them to back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011 (losing both).

MLB’s oldest manager still holds the franchise record for most wins by a Rangers skipper, with 664. He resigned in 2014 amid off-field controversy involving extramarital affairs, which he has since addressed publicly.

He’s also well known for his role in the Moneyball story, having coached first base during the Oakland A’s storied run under Billy Beane.

Though that era didn’t yield postseason glory, it became a legendary chapter in baseball history. Washington finally earned his first World Series ring as part of the Atlanta Braves’ coaching staff in 2021.

Washington managed his final game for the Halos on June 20, 2025. The team later announced he would be stepping away due to health concerns.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery took over as interim manager on June 21. Since Washington’s departure, the team has struggled, going 25–31.

Approaching the final year of his contract and with major shake-ups expected this offseason, Wash may be done in Anaheim, but he’s not going away. What a trooper.

