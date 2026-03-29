Ron DeSantis Dunks On Fenway Park Haters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not tolerating any slander about one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.

While keeping Florida a safe haven from liberals and woke politics is his full-time gig, he does spend some time on social media like the rest of us (even superheroes need a break, right?).

He noticed that one user tweeted about Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox , in a not-so-positive light. This fan called the stadium "nice to see on TV, but (it) sucks to attend."

As a lifelong Red Sox and MLB fan, I can confidently say that Fenway is my favorite place to go in sports, and one of my favorite places on Earth, period. Everything about it — from the insane views to the rich history — makes it feel ethereal. There's a reason its called "America's Most Beloved Ballpark."

So if I were in charge of responding to this fan, I think I would have shown a little too much of my Boston personality (we are known for speaking our minds after all). Thankfully, DeSantis let the fan know how wrong he was, with a far more polished delivery.

DeSantis knows what’s up. When he was at Yale and Harvard Law School (my boy’s wicked smaht) he avidly cheered for the Sox . During his presidential run for the 2024 Republican nomination, he visited Fenway with his son, Mason , who now treats Red Sox trading cards as extra special because of the Green Monster.

"When he came to Red Sox players, he started putting them in a special stack because he remembered the Green Monster," the governor said in 2023. "So I don’t know what fandom, how he’s going to develop as he gets older. But I just thought that was interesting, that just going to Fenway Park, that made an impression even on a 5-year-old kid."

DeSantis said he would also put Fenway Park as a better spot than Petco Park, a high compliment given the popularity of the Padres' home stadium.

No matter how you put it, Fenway makes a positive impression on everyone…except for a rare few.

