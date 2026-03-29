Ron DeSantis Dunks On Fenway Park Haters
DeSantis knows a thing or two about America's Most Beloved Ballpark.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not tolerating any slander about one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world.
While keeping Florida a safe haven from liberals and woke politics is his full-time gig, he does spend some time on social media like the rest of us (even superheroes need a break, right?).
He noticed that one user tweeted about Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, in a not-so-positive light. This fan called the stadium "nice to see on TV, but (it) sucks to attend."
As a lifelong Red Sox and MLB fan, I can confidently say that Fenway is my favorite place to go in sports, and one of my favorite places on Earth, period. Everything about it — from the insane views to the rich history — makes it feel ethereal. There's a reason its called "America's Most Beloved Ballpark."
So if I were in charge of responding to this fan, I think I would have shown a little too much of my Boston personality (we are known for speaking our minds after all). Thankfully, DeSantis let the fan know how wrong he was, with a far more polished delivery.
DeSantis knows what’s up. When he was at Yale and Harvard Law School (my boy’s wicked smaht) he avidly cheered for the Sox. During his presidential run for the 2024 Republican nomination, he visited Fenway with his son, Mason, who now treats Red Sox trading cards as extra special because of the Green Monster.
"When he came to Red Sox players, he started putting them in a special stack because he remembered the Green Monster," the governor said in 2023. "So I don’t know what fandom, how he’s going to develop as he gets older. But I just thought that was interesting, that just going to Fenway Park, that made an impression even on a 5-year-old kid."
DeSantis said he would also put Fenway Park as a better spot than Petco Park, a high compliment given the popularity of the Padres' home stadium.
No matter how you put it, Fenway makes a positive impression on everyone…except for a rare few.