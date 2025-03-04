Ron DeSantis Dunks On Canada And Its Three-Decade Stanley Cup Drought

Boy, are things heating up between the US and Canada over the mounting tarriff-off between the two nations, and on Tuesday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decided to hit the Great White North where it hurts the most: in its more than three-decades-long Stanley Cup drought.

The governor was discussing the Sunshine State's robust tourist numbers when he mentioned that last year saw 142 million people visiting.

That figure included 3.3 million Canadians.

This is notable because Canadians have kicked around the idea of boycotting travel to red states such as Florida over President Trump's tariff plans.

Of course, as DeSantis pointed out, 3.3 million out of 142 million, is sort of a drop in the bucket.

"That's not much of a boycott in my book," he said.

But that's when the governor decided to really lower the boom and hit the Canadians square in the Stanley Cup.

"Maybe they wanted to get a glimpse of what a Stanley Cup-winning hockey team actually looks like," he said.

Oh, man…

As you may or may not know, the last time a Canadian team hoisted Lord Stanley's Cup was way back in the Year of our Lord 1993 when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

Every single year since then, the Stanley Cup has been won by a US-based team.

And, as DeSantis alluded to, Florida Teams have won the Cup four times since the Canadiens' win in 1993. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won three times — 2004, 2020, and 2021 — while the Florida Panthers won the Cup just last season.

Of course, there is a numbers game at play here to a certain extent. Of the 32 NHL teams, seven are based in Canada, while 25 call the US home.

Still, you'd think since hockey is "Canada's game" one of its clubs would have broken through by now, but… nope.