Romeo Doubs Sitting Out Practices For Ridiculous Reasons Earns Him 1-Game Suspension From Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs may have just earned himself the status of the NFL’s dumbest player.

Evidently, the third-year wideout is not happy with his "diminished" role on the team , so he decided to skip practices. The Packers returned serve and suspended Doubs for Sunday's game against the Rams.

That is about as counterproductive a move as you can get; if you’re not happy, talk to the coaches and work harder to increase your role. But for crying out loud, don’t pout about it and sit on the sideline. While that by itself would be dumb enough, when you look at how his season has unfolded, his decision to sit out gets even worse.

Through four games, he has been targeted five times, which is 48th-most in the league. In Week 2 and 3, he was targeted three and two times, respectively, which is obviously a small number.

At first, this might look like a reason for Doubs to have a legitimate complaint with his situation. But he really doesn’t.

The low target count can be attributed to the fact that Malik Willis started those two games in the place of the injured Jordan Love. Willis is not the best passer ever, so the game plan for the offense was obviously more quarterback draw/run-oriented.

However, even with the change in offensive philosophy, he is still the receiver with the most reps on the team . Plus, Love is back in action, and that normally means good things for Doubs. When Love is the QB, Doubs has been one of his favorite targets this season, and has only been out-targeted by one receiver in one of those games (Dontayvion Wicks had 13 last week, compared to Doubs’ 8). Missing these practices is really starting to make Doubs look bad.

To put the nail in the coffin of the case against Doubs, Christian Watson will not play against the Rams, who, by the way, give up the 12th-most passing yards per game in the league.

Discontentment often leads you to make dumb decisions, as Doubs is now learning.