Rome Odunze's Father Continues To Flame Bears Offense, Coaching On Social Media

James Odunze — father of Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze — is not pleased with the way his son's rookie season has played out. And he's not afraid to let everyone know about it.

The Bears selected Odunze in the first round (No. 9 overall) of this year's draft. And despite being the second receiver taken off the board, the former Washington Huskies star ranks sixth among rookies in total yards (585) and receptions (45).

But if you ask James, that's not Rome's fault.

Earlier this week, a Bears fan on X commented that Odunze would have 1,100 yards receiving if he played for any other NFC North team. James took it a step further, replying, "1,500."

James has been vocal in his criticism of the Bears' treatment of Rome throughout the season. But with every Chicago loss, the angry dad gets louder.

READ: Rome Odunze's Father Roasts Caleb Williams, Perhaps Unwittingly

Despite entering the 2024 season with enormous hype, the Bears have been an unmitigated disaster, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams has had his ups and downs at quarterback, but Chicago's porous offensive line certainly doesn't help.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were both fired mid-season — much to the delight of James Odunze who has publicly complained about the coaching staff on multiple occasions.

James continued his tirade against the Chicago offense this week by re-posting a fan who claimed that Rome is being used as a decoy instead of a real offensive weapon. He also suggested the presence of a "politics problem" in the wide receivers room.

The rookie shares that wide receivers room (and targets) with six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and veteran DJ Moore, who recently signed the most lucrative contract in franchise history.

The 4-9 Bears have now lost seven in a row and currently sit at rock bottom in the NFC North. This week, they'll travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings on Monday Night Football.