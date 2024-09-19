Rome Odunze's Father Roasts Caleb Williams, Perhaps Unwittingly

Tape don't lie. That's the NFL's forever mantra, and it applies even when the tape gets a little embarrassing for Caleb Williams, as James Odunze made crystal clear this week.

Williams was the No. 1 overall selection of April's NFL draft and the Chicago Bears' biggest hope for a bright future.

James Odunze, by the way, is Rome Odunze's father.

Williams-Odunze Haven't Connected

And Rome Odunze is the Chicago Bears' other first-round pick from the April draft, who, along with Williams, is supposed to help turn the Bears into winners.

Well, Williams has not thrown a touchdown in two games and has two interceptions. He ranks 30th of 32 NFL quarterbacks with a 53.0 passer rating.

And one of the guys behind him – Bryce Young – has been benched. So, Williams has the second-lowest passer rating of any NFL starter.

Odunze also isn't lighting things up.

He has three receptions for 44 yards in Chicago's first two games. Odunze is tied for 107th in the league with his three whole catches. He also hasn't caught a TD pass.

Odunze Dade Points To Williams

So where does this all leave us?

Well, Williams is not quite under fire yet, but let's say the Chicago media has had plenty of content to address.

And Odunze isn't quite under fire yet, but let's say he's getting a few critiques on social media that aren't at all complimentary.

And that's where James Odunze enters the picture.

In defense of his son – what do you expect from a father? – Odunze went on X late Wednesday and shared a play from the All-22 film of the Bears game against the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season opener.

Rome Odunze Wide Open

And the tape shows Odunze getting wide open in the end zone.

But the ball is not delivered.

So that's fine, because it shows Odunze is doing his job on this particular play. Dad showed the world that his son cannot get open and throw himself the ball, too.

But dad also showed the world his son's quarterback isn't doing his job.

And that can get kind of awkward, if it isn't already.

So, to shield his son from online hate from Bears fans, James Odunze unwittingly (one hopes) exposed Caleb Williams to online hate from Bears fans.

We know this because the first reply Odunze got under his post made the point the Bears should have kept Justin Fields instead of drafting Williams with the No. 1 overall selection.

The third reply calls Williams "a bum."

Rome Odunze Drops A Potential TD

The post also exposes Chicago's leaky offensive line to criticism because Williams has been under some significant pressure, including on the play Odunze posted.

And this:

Rome Odunze himself still has much improvement to make. In the Bears' second game against Houston, the receiver dropped what probably should've been a touchdown pass on a slant pass from Williams.

So dad's move to protect his son merely makes this a personal matter rather than merely letting the team and the players address the issue.

I think it's fair to say everyone has some growing up to do.

Bears Have Growing To Do

Caleb Williams has to get the ball out quicker and with more accuracy.

He needs protection.

Rome Odunze needs to make the most of his opportunities rather than drop TD passes.

And when he does get open but doesn't get the ball, it might be better if his family members don't post it in his defense, which feeds narratives about other players failing.