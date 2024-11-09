Star Pitcher Roki Sasaki Will Be Posted By His Japanese Team, Will Soon Be Eligible To Sign In MLB

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki has dominated the pro leagues in Japan, and now he will be taking his talents to the MLB.

The Chiba Lotte Marines have begun the process of "posting" Sasaki to the MLB, which means that soon any of the 30 MLB teams can now try to sign the man who is considered to be one of the most talented pitchers in the world.

Sasaki, 23, will not be allowed to sign a major league contract right away and will be considered an international amateur free agent due to his age. If the pitching phenom waited until he was 25, he could have signed a contract similar to what fellow countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed ( 12 years, $325 million ). Because of these restrictions, he will have to sign a minor league contact and work his way up the system.

While the Dodgers are obviously in play to sign him, they are far from the only franchise interested. The Padres, Blue Jays, Rangers, Rays, and Cubs are all considered possible landing spots .

Sasaki posted a statement through the Marines X account saying that he is ready to accept the challenges of trying to work his way up to the majors and dominate the league.

"I am very grateful to the team for officially allowing me to post," Sasaki said. "There were many things that did not go well during my five years with the Marines, but I was able to get to this point by concentrating only on baseball, with the support of my teammates, staff, front office, and fans. I will do my best to work my way up from my minor contract to become the best player in the world, so that I will have no regrets in my one and only baseball career and live up to the expectations of everyone who has supported me."

Without a doubt, this is one of the biggest prizes to land in free agency, and whichever team signs him will not regret it.