Roki Sasaki Announces Surprise Marriage In Instagram Post

For the second consecutive season, a Los Angeles Dodgers player announced with zero warning that he'd gotten married.

In the 2023-2024 offseason, Shohei Ohtani posted on Instagram that he'd gotten married, in the most Ohtani way possible.

In March, he posted a simple caption: "To all my friends and fans throughout , I have an announcement to make: Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.



I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."

No one knew he was even dating anyone.

Now another Japanese-born Dodgers player is following the same path.

Roki Sasaki Posts Marriage Announcement On Instagram

Out of nowhere, new Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki posted Friday night that he'd also gotten married.

Per Google translate, the caption reads: "Thank you for your continued support. The other day, I registered my marriage with an ordinary woman. I'm full of expectations and anxiety as it's a new start for both my work and private life. My wife and I will work together and do our best, so we hope you will watch over us warmly."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about it afterwards.

"What? I didn't know he had a girlfriend," Roberts said when asked if he'd given Sasaki and his wife a gift. "Well, congratulations. ... The wedding gift will be on the way after I meet his wife."

Sasaki joined LA on a $6.5 million minor league contract, one of the biggest bargains in the sport, considering his immense talent. He's also expected to start for Los Angeles in its season opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Japan in March. Presumably with his new wife watching.