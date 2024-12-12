Roger Goodell Keeping NFL's Relationship With Jay-Z Very Much Intact Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jay-Z and his Roc Nation entertainment company have handled the production of Super Bowl halftime shows for several years after partnering with the NFL in 2019, and the league is hoping to continue that relationship despite the rape allegations recently brought against the rapper.

The allegations against Jay-Z are tied to the recent arrest and indictment of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who In September was charged with racketeering, transportation for purposes of prostitution, and sex trafficking by force.

A woman has sued Combs alleging that she was sexually assaulted at an award show-after party in 2000 when she was just 13, and the civil lawsuit was amended on December 8 to include a new allegation that Jay-Z was also at the party and participated in an illegal sexual act.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is aware of the allegations against Jay-Z, yet dismissed any concerns that the situation would affect the relationship between the league and the entertainer.

"We’re aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that," Goodell said Wednesday after the NFL's winter meetings. "We know the litigation is happening now. From our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them, including our preparations for the next Super Bowl."

Jay-Z denied the allegations pinned against him and claimed that the accusations were part of an extortion attempt.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee," Jay-Z shared in a statement . "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle

Jay-Z filed a motion requesting that the accuser identify themself on December 9 and a lawsuit against the accuser's attorney as well.

Beyonce, Jay-Z's wife, is set to perform at halftime of the NFL's Christmas Day game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. Kendrick Lamar will be the halftime performer for the Super Bowl in February at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the show will be co-produced by Jesse Collins and Roc Nation.