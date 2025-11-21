Roger Goodell Has 'Expectation' Nashville Will Host A Future Super Bowl

Roger Goodell has given his blessing for Nashville to host a future Super Bowl.

At the topping-off ceremony for Nashville's new Nissan Stadium on Friday, the NFL commissioner spoke of the city's chances of hosting a Super Bowl years after it hosted the 2019 draft, which was a massive success for the Tennessee Titans and owner Amy Adams Strunk's efforts to bring it to town.

Goodell Expects Super Bowl For Nashville

"I know that the work that they've done here from the moment she had the draft and what she did to change the trajectory of the draft, you actually took the draft and made it yours, but you did it in the way that made it incredibly impactful to the future of the NFL and the Titans," Goodell said.

"And I think that all of us at that moment had that wake-up moment, that this is a Super Bowl-ready city. The one thing that's missing is the stage. and I think now we're building a great stage."

Well, Nashville's new stadium is scheduled to be finished by February 2027. The Titans will be playing in their new venue for the 2027 season.

And afterward?

"We have a process," Goodell said, "but I have every expectation that we're going to see that type of thing in the future."

Super Bowl Dates Set

The NFL awards Super Bowls years in advance.

The February 2026 game will be played in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The February 2027 game will be played in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The 2028 game will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After that, there's an open field for hosting the Super Bowl.

Nashville NFL Draft Was Eye-Opener

And if Nashville could pull off the NFL's biggest event, as it did the 2019 draft, it would be amazing.

That draft that caught the NFL's attention in part because it had a massive turnout.

The 600,000 who attended set a record at the time. It had the feel of a vibrant street festival and, more importantly, helped establish the modern outdoor draft format the league continues to use in rotating host cities.

It's obvious Goodell believes Nashville could have a sort of replay of that 2019 atmosphere for the week-long Super Bowl festivities.