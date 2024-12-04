Roger Clemens Makes Good Point About Proposed MLB Rule Change

Major League Baseball is reportedly considering a major rule change that would allow for a so-called "golden at bat."

The golden at bat would effectively allow teams to use any hitter one time at any point in the game, regardless of where they are in the lineup. Suffice it to say, it has not been particularly popular among baseball fans.

There are plenty of reasons to dislike Manfred's suggestion, and it does seem unlikely to ever come to fruition. But legendary starting pitcher Roger Clemens made another point about how the rule would impact games that further discredits it.

Roger Clemens Roasts Major League Baseball's Rule

In response to the rule, Clemens proposed a hypothetical situation that undermines the rationale behind it.

"Hypothetical…You have bases loaded no outs and Ohtani is up," Clemens posted. "You have bases loaded no outs and Ohtani is up. You strike him out. Then they can just use this rule to let him stay up and I have to face him again?"

In theory, that's exactly how this rule could work, and it would be an incredible advantage for hitters and disadvantage for pitchers.

The third time through the order penalty is well established as an important factor later in games. Why? Because the more times hitters face the same pitcher, the more familiar they get with their stuff. The more familiar they are, the more the advantage flips.

Imagine stacking those at-bats back to back. Especially with one of the best hitters in baseball, like Ohtani or Aaron Judge. It'd be a massive advantage for that hitter, on top of the already ridiculous suggestion of allowing teams to bat out of order.

The logic behind the "golden at bat" suggestion is that MLB should do all it can to effectively get the ball in the hands of the best players with the game on the line. And in theory, it makes sense. Except that's not how the sport works, or should work. Part of the strength of rosters and lineups in baseball is depth; if you want to have an elite hitter up in a big at bat, have a good roster.

Manfred's pace of play changes have been very successful, but this suggestion isn't going to make the game better.