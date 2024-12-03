Rob Manfred Has Awful Idea For New MLB Rule That Would 100% Destroy The Game

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he is considering enacting a ‘Golden At-Bat Rule,’ which would single-handedly destroy the entire game of baseball.

The golden-at-bat rule would essentially allow a team to insert any batter in the lineup to hit at a certain time in the game. For example, if you're the New York Yankees, and you're down by 1 run, and you're at the bottom of the order, the new rule would allow you to bring up Aaron Judge, who isn't due up for a couple hitters, to suddenly step up to the plate.

Let me be the first to say that if MLB does this, I am so out of supporting this sport.

NEW AT-BAT RULE GETTING RIDICULED BY MANY

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Commissioner Manfred has been discussing the possibility of adding the new at-bat rule and appears to be giving it legitimate consideration. In October, Manfred said that "there was a little buzz around" the golden rule while adding that it was "in the conversation-stage only right now."

Stark adds that the new rule would likely undergo certain preconditions, such as only being able to use it after a certain inning, or if your team is trailing at the time, etc.

Figures that America's Pastime sport would disregard one of the most traditional pieces of advice ever given: "If it ain't broken, don't fix it."

TEAM COULD RANDOMLY BRING UP THEIR BEST HITTER

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY from a fan standpoint wants this whatsoever. In fact, Manfred and the League are currently getting absolutely ripped across social media for even pondering the idea, while Stark spoke with a number of current and former MLB players who voiced their displeasure with it as well.

Listen, I'm all about MLB understanding the need to adapt if they want to continue appealing to the next generation of fans. Adding a pitch clock appears to have worked for the most part, except for parents who aren't too happy about spending hundreds of dollars on a game that lasts 2 and a half hours. The larger bases have allowed for more base-stealing, which is exciting. But the ghost runner in extra innings that automatically starts at second base? Yeah, that rule stinks.

The golden at-bat-rule would literally destroy the sport, not to mention record books.

If somehow Manfred and the owners and MLBPA agreed to this, it would show that they actually do not care about baseball fans.

If you want to play these types of shenanigans, do so in a video game or with the Savannah Bananas. Don't bring it to real life.

