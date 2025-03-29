Roger Clemens Says Visiting White House Is An 'Honor,' Gives MLB Predictions

Major League Baseball legend Roger Clemens joined Fox News and "The Will Cain Show" this week to talk the 2025 baseball season. And his thoughts on President Donald Trump.

"Let's talk about the season, Roger what do you think? The easy pick, I'm not saying if you go this way you're taking a layup, but it is the Dodgers again and maybe we are on the verge of another dynasty, the first time since the Yankees in the late 90's," Cain asked.

"The Dodgers are still the team," Clemens said. "Right now, they are loaded. The Phillies, which my youngest one (infielder Kody Clemens) is with…and the Yankees. They're built to win right now and they really need to try and win now."

Cain then brought up World Series-winning teams visiting the White House, which, this year, means the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Trump White House. And Clemens gave a great, and accurate, answer.

Roger Clemens Talks MLB Teams Visiting White House

"…It is an honor to go to the White House," Clemens said. "It doesn't matter who the president is. There are some presidents I didn't vote for, became our president, but I rooted for our president to do well no matter what. Once he is in there. And the same thing goes for President Trump.

"It still amazes me that seven months ago he almost got shot on national TV. They let a guy into the rally, Will, as you know, I am rehashing things, it is still amazing to me that they let a guy into the rally with a range finder of all things, it's bizarre. I mean, come on.

"I'm pretty sure with President Trump in the White House you aren't going to see a spy balloon fly across the country. But man, it's crazy, just rooting for the guy."

Clemens' attitude is the right one; visiting the White House isn't political. It's an honor, and visiting has nothing to do with support or dislike for the current president. Thankfully, it seems like the two teams to accept invitations thus far, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dodgers, see it that way too.