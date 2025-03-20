Texas Reportedly Moving On From Basketball Coach Rodney Terry, As Longhorns Make A Run Towards Splash Hire

After taking over for Chris Beard during the 2023 season and leading Texas to an Elite Eight run, Rodney Terry is on the way out as the Longhorns head coach, according to reports. Following the loss to Xavier on Wednesday night, athletic director Chris Del Conte has made the decision that it's time for a change in leadership for the basketball program.

Chip Brown was the first to report last night that Texas will fire Rodney Terry.

For Texas, they are looking to become a powerhouse in the sport once again. With enough financial backing to hire a premier coach, it was time to move on from Terry. If you remember, Rodney took over on an interim basis after Chris Beard was fired in 2023 following a suspension and investigation into off-court matters.

A run to the elite eight for Texas that year put some fears to rest, at least they thought, on taking the interim tag off of Rodney Terry. The school gave him a five-year contract worth $15.3 million, which now will include a buyout of $5.4 million for his firing. In 2024, Terry went 21-13, reaching the NCAA Tournament, but the Longhorns were sent home following the second round.

After the collapse on Wednesday night, the writing was on the wall for Texas with Rodney Terry at the helm.

Texas Has The Money To Spend On a New Coach, Along With NIL

There is obviously a lot of money being invested into the Longhorns basketball program, with a new arena being built in the last few years, and boosters wanting to see this team make Final Four runs on a consistent basis.

"I have a lot of pride in terms of being a Longhorn. I love being at Texas. I don't think anyone has been a part of Texas basketball that's been more successful than myself," Rodney Terry said postgame on Wednesday night. "I've been part of top-five seasons in this program's history."

But, it's been a rough stretch for the Longhorns since that elite-right run, and AD Chris Del Conte is not the type of leader who is going to wait around for results. The Longhorns athletic director is also very methodical in his ways, knowing which way he wants to go before making a decision that will impact a program within his department.

There are plenty of people that think Chris Del Conte could make another run for Xavier's Sean Miller, who was the coach that sent Texas home last night. Will this be the year Del Conte makes a move for Miller once again?

I don't expect this coaching search to last very long, especially with the transfer portal in play. Also, NIL will not be a problem for this program, with the upcoming revenue-sharing, along with an influx in boosters looking to get the Longhorns back in the conversation as national contenders.

