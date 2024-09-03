Former NFL Player (Sort Of) Apologizes For Shot At Clemson Having Too Many White Players

Roddy White is attempting to do damage control after a wild tweet about Clemson's football team.

The Tigers got rolled by Georgia 34-3 Saturday in a game that resembled more of a televised massacre than a football game.

The talent gap between the two teams was staggering. It definitely seems like Dabo Swinney's days of having an elite program are over.

What did the former Falcons receiver think was the problem Saturday? Too many white guys on offense for Clemson.

He fired off the scorching hot take below, and was immediately lit up for it.

Roddy White clarifies Clemson tweet.

Following the outrage and criticism kicked off by the tweet, the former UAB player took to X to try to clear the air.

"I am getting a lot of blow back for the to many white players comment I apologize if someone thought I was being racist which everybody around me knows I’m not. I looked out there and 10 of the 11 players were white I can’t recall ever seeing a Clemson team like that," White tweeted late Sunday afternoon following the backlash.

He also added that he likes the way Swinney runs the Tigers.

This is an interesting apology. In fact, I'm not even sure it is an apology. He wrote, in part, "I apologize if someone thought I was being racist."

That's like telling your girlfriend when she's upset with you "I'm sorry if you feel that way" instead of just apologizing.

He's shifting the burden of being offended onto the people criticizing him instead of just accepting the fact it was a stupid tweet.

It's an even dumber tweet when you consider the fact Georgia's starting QB Carson Beck is white, white receiver London Humphreys poured it on Clemson and former white Georgia TE Brock Bowers was the most lethal offensive weapon in college during his time.

It's a lazy take to suggest white guys can't be successful on offense.

What do you think of White's tweet and attempt to clarify? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.