Colorado Rockies Dump Longtime Manager After Rare Win

With the Colorado Rockies scraping together so few wins in 2025, you’d think a victory might lift up some spirits.

Things went differently in Colorado on Sunday as manager Bud Black got the boot after beating San Diego 9-3.

Working against Black was Colorado’s woeful, MLB-worst 6-33 record coming into the contest against the Padres. Black is the club’s all-time winningest manager, leading the Rockies for the past nine seasons (544-690).

Rockies owner Dick Monfort announced the move in a statement, expressing deep disappointment in the current state of the Rockies, who have been the chief point of ridicule this season, on par with the White Sox’s grim 2024 run.

"Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable. Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better," Monfort announced. "While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball."

Saturday’s 21-0 thrashing by San Diego may have been a glaring sign that the end was near for Bud.

Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt had to answer for the humiliating loss, venting frustration over the nightmare year.

"I feel for the fans; I feel for the people around here," he said. "I know we are better than we have played, but we are not good right now. We have to battle through it and get to the other side. There are still a lot of games left. I think we can turn it around, but it’s going to take a whole group to do it. The guys are working to get better."

Colorado’s brass opted to wait one more day until the end of the home series.

Sunday’s win also snapped an eight-game skid by the Rockies.

Third base coach Warren Schaeffer will assume the skip’s duties in the interim.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

