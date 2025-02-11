Rockets Broadcaster Ryan Hollins Offers Notes App Apology After Completely Tame Gradey Dick Comment

If you're a sports broadcaster, certain names can be tricky. Usually, that's because they're a little tough to pronounce, but sometimes other things make calling games with specific players a little bit of a tightrope walk. And that's what Houston Rockets color commentator Ryan Hollins learned while calling a game featuring Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick.

The Raptors paid a visit to the Rockets over the weekend, and during that game, Dick wound up getting a little bit banged up, and at one point had to be tended to by the Raptors training staff.

That's when Hollins said something completely normal that came out sounding hilarious because Dick's name happens to be the same as a slang term for male genitalia (I assume you knew that, but if not, you're welcome).

"Yeah, somebody got Dick in the face, Craig," Hollins said. "{Let's) see if he's okay."

*Beavis and ButtHead chuckling intensifies*

I won't lie, that was very funny.

Of course, anyone with half a functioning brain knows that Hollins said absolutely nothing wrong, and was just doing his job as best he can when someone's last name is Dick.

I mean think about all the potential calls involving Gradey Dick that could sound hilarious…

Gradey Dick shoots a three-pointer from range: "Dick drills it from downtown!"

Gradey Dick passes to a teammate: "Dick feeds him in the corner..."

Gradey Dick has a double-double: "There's plenty of Dick on the scoresheet tonight!"

See?

So, in no world should enough people think that Hollins did anything wrong to the point that he feels the need to release any kind of groveling Notes app apology explaining what happened…

Wait… he did do that?

Oh, come on!

Okay, if that helps Hollins sleep at night, good for him, but this may be the most unnecessary apology/use of a dreaded Notes app apology in recorded human history.