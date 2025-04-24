The Rock Shocks Fans With Wild Statement About Wrestling

WHAT WAS THE ROCK THINKING?!

That's what many are wondering as the wrestler and actor basically admitted on Instagram on Thursday that wrestling is indeed not real.

In response to a wild rant by SiriusXM Busted Open host Dave LaGreca (and also my former boss and the show I worked on before I joined OutKick!) The Rock took to Instagram to set the record straight about criticism he has been receiving for not appearing at WrestleMania 41 this past weekend, despite being heavily involved in the John Cena vs Cody Rhodes storyline.

After not showing up, The Rock got absolutely destroyed by wrestling fans. Some questioned why he was even involved in the first place, while others tweeted how fed up with Mr. Hollywood himself they'd become. LaGreca was one of those people, especially after The Rock tried doing damage control on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week. And let's just say The Rock came across as a pebble. He passive aggressively called out LaGreca and all wrestling fans by telling them that the wrestling business "is just a work."

THE ROCK JUST THREW THE WRESTLING BUSINESS UNDER THE TABLE

Now,, my OutKick faithful, you and I may know that wrestling is fake, (although judging by some of these comments… maybe not,) but I'd say anyone under the age of nine or so definitely doesn't know that wrestling is scripted, or to the extent that one of the most-famous celebrities and wrestlers of all-time just admitted!

Something tells me parents are in for a rude awakening when they pick their kids up at school later as The Rock's comments are sure to make the rounds across playgrounds and cafeterias.

Oh, Dwayne.

You just essentially told hundreds of thousands of kids that the wrestling version of Santa Claus isn't real, that when they are scared or screaming in excitement about what they're watching on television every week, the wrestlers all know the result ahead of time.

Do you know how many kids truly believe that The Undertaker is a dead man walking? Anyone remember being freaked out by Papa Shango or Kamala when they were growing up? When CM Punk calls out his opponent and rips him to shreds, The Rock just told everyone that it's all good, don't become emotionally invested because they're all in on it and all the wrestlers are going to go hold hands and watch Moana together after the event is over.

THE ROCK TOLD FANS TO NOT GET INVESTED

In response to The Rock, LaGreca said that "he was disappointed" by Johnson's Instagram post.

"When you say it's a work - I don't need to be reminded, I know that. I'm trying to fight that off against everybody OUTSIDE our circle [those that mock wrestling]. "I don't need somebody inside the circle who sits at the highest mountain in this business, which is the WWE, to tell me it's not real… But let me buy into the magic that is professional wrestling," LaGreca responded.

LaGreca then continued with what possibly could be the absolute best answer to The Rock's arrogance: "So when you say that it's a work, and it's not real… then what are we doing here? What are we doing?"

The sad part is this all happened because The Rock is so egotistical that he can't take any heat. The Rock just validated anyone who has ever made fun of fans that like wrestling or watch on a weekly basis. What are you going to tell us next, Dwayne - that The Fast and the Furious films aren't indeed based in real life?

Talk about having rocks for brains!

