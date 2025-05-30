The Rock Once Mistook Former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle For A Make-A-Wish Kid

There are embarrassing moments that can happen when you meet one of your idols, and then there is what happened to professional wrestler Hornswoggle when he met one of his heroes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Hornswoggle — whose real name is Dylan Postl — has a form of dwarfism and made his WWE debut back in 2006 as a leprechaun sidekick to fellow superstar Finlay. These days, he's under a Legends contract with the company, and in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he talked about a mortifying moment that happened backstage when The Rock made his return to the WWE in 2011 after quite a few years away.

"He thought I was a Make-A-Wish kid," Hornswoggle said, per Daily Mail. "He did a promo announcing he was gonna be the host. I was like, I'm gonna meet my buddy, Dwayne. I'm gonna be his best friend. We're gonna have tequila and Zola energies.

"And so I am in a suit, like a legit suit, not my leprechaun outfit, with my gear bag, and I'm gonna meet him behind the curtain. As he comes through, in my mind, best friends. I see my buddy Dwayne come back through. I'm like, 'Here we go! Hey, man, thank you so much for coming back. Thanks for what you're gonna do for WrestleMania and what you're gonna do for the company, and just glad to have you back. Good to meet you. My name's Dylan.'"

That sounds like a textbook idol-meetin' if ever I've heard one, but things took a turn.

"He extends his arm out. ‘Did you have a good time tonight, buddy?’ Taps me on the shoulder, leaves. And I go, 'Oh no, he doesn't realize I work here.' I was on the show before that."

Well, at least when Hornswoggle told his buddy, fellow WWE superstar Kofi Kingston, what happened, things didn't get any worse…

…oh wait; they did.

"I told Kofi, thinking he would have my back, support me. He supported me by texting 97 people immediately while driving because he couldn't wait on it. Within 30 seconds, I had so many people message me."

What a story. But, in fairness, to Kofi Kingston, there's not a man alive who wouldn't do the same thing in his position.