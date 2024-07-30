Robert Saleh's Current Plan For Aaron Rodgers Would Keep Jets QB Off Field For Nearly Full Year

This wouldn't ordinarily be a big deal because Aaron Rodgers has started 224 games in his 19-year NFL career, so he doesn't need the experience. But Rodgers missed last season, which means we're closing in on a year away from game action.

And he might take that year up to its very last days based on the New York Jets' plans for him this preseason.

Rodgers, you see, might not play at all this preseason. That would be a change from last year when he did play in the Jets' preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Saleh Says He's Leaning Against ‘No’

"We haven't really talked about it," Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Tuesday when they asked if Rodgers is playing this preseason. "My instinct right now, as I stand here is, uh, we'll see."

We'll see?

"My instinct is no," Saleh clarified. "But I want to leave it open. That third game is the one where we're undecided. He definitely won't play the first two, but the discussion on the third one we just haven't quite had yet."

The discussion about that third game scheduled for Aug. 24 against the New York Giants is likely to include Saleh not wanting to put his quarterback in harm's way. And the star quarterback either shrugging his agreement or asking to play.

It'll be a significant decision because it's been a long time since Rodgers took a hit in an NFL game.

Rodgers Could Be 363 Days Between Hits

And if he doesn't play this preseason it will be precisely 363 days between that hit in 2024 and his last one he took on Sept. 11 in 2023 when he lasted only four plays before tearing the Achilles tendon in his left leg.

So why is this even a story?

It wouldn't be if Rodgers were, say, 30 years old instead of 40. It wouldn't be if Rodgers had lasted more than a couple of minutes into his 2023 season.

But Rodgers is indeed 40. He's the oldest player in the NFL.

And it's been a minute since he stretched his, let's say, experienced legs on an actual scramble in a game. It's also been a minute since someone clocked him – which most players say they need to be fully immersed in a season.

Saleh on Tuesday seemed to diminish the importance of all that. He made the point the Jets will participate in dual practices against the Commanders and the Giants before their preseason games.

And Saleh said those practices are "gamelike," except for the fact there is no tackling.

That's like war games are like a war, except for the fact there's no killing.

It's not the same.

Aaron Rodgers Will Have A Say

It says right here that Aaron Rodgers will probably pitch playing for a series or two in the Giants game. Certainly, the Jets' offense seems to need the work and perhaps a confidence boost.

As offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday, that unit has experienced "Some good, some bad. Some things we have to work through," the first week of training camp."

So the odds are good that unless Rodgers is fully satisfied that work has been successfully done, he'll probably like an opportunity to hone things a bit for a series or two in the preseason.

If this is the case, he'll apparently have to convince Saleh to let him play.