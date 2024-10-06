Robert MacIntyre Gives Phenomenal Answer When Asked About His Swearing On The Golf Course

Robert MacIntyre, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, was recently heard swearing on the television broadcast during this week's Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland. He claims he's doing his best to clean up his language while on the course, but that's much easier said than done.

Whether you're one of the best players in the world like MacIntyre or a weekend warrior with a double-digit handicap, swearing is just a part of golf culture.

Pressed about his profanity being picked up on the broadcast earlier this week, he reminded the world of just that, and that he is in fact Scottish, and swear words are about as common as they come.

"I am trying my best to improve it," MacIntyre told the Scottish Sun.

"But it’s live sport and it’s the heat of battle. You wouldn’t put a microphone on a football pitch or on a referee because you are going to hear the bad language.

"The other side of it is I’m Scottish and it’s part of our vocabulary. It’s difficult, but I am conscious of it and I am trying my best not to do it too much."

MacIntyre is of course fully aware that cameras and microphones surround him. Still, to his credit, he's not going to change how he operates, so if a swear word comes out while speaking to his caddie, well, that's on the broadcast to be aware of the situation.

If the microphone is there and it is catching me speaking to Mike [Burrow, MacIntyre’s caddie], I’m not going to change how I speak to him in a normal conversation just because it’s in my face," MacIntyre continued. "It’s not at anybody else – it’s to myself. I am going to swear to myself and call myself things."

"I’m not meaning to offend anyone, but it is the heat of the battle. I am red-lining. I am on the edge. Every now and again it is going to come out."

MacIntyre was already one of the easiest golfers in the world to pull for as a smooth-swinging Scottish lefty who clearly enjoys a pint or four on occasion, but now you add all of that to the fact that he's not exactly apologetic about swearing on the course, and he's undoubtedly going to be picking up more and more support down the line.