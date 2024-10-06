Robert MacIntyre Would Like The Road Hole At St. Andrews To Be Blown Up, Thinks It's The Worst In Golf

The 17th hole at St. Andrews, better known as the Road Hole, is among the most iconic golf holes on the planet. You have the Old Course Hotel very much in play from the tee on the right plus the stone wall running along the right side of the fairway before arriving to a skinny green where any player can get into serious trouble.

On top of being among the most recognizable holes in the sport and the setting of plenty of magical moments in Open Championship history, it's also an incredibly difficult hole.

Robert MacIntyre, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, felt the hole's full wrath over the weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Links carding a double bogey during Saturday's third round before following that up with a bogey on the hole the next day.

It's safe to say emotions were running high for MacIntyre after finishing T-25 in the event, and he took out some frustration by letting the world know how he really feels about the Road Hole.

"Blow it up," he said straight faced. "I don’t think there are many worse holes in world of golf. It needs to be a hole you are able to hit a golf shot into and not one where you just hit it onto the green and try to get up and down."

Every player out there has gripes with certain holes, but for a Scottish golfer such as MacIntyre to call for the most well-known hole in his home country to literally be blown up is rather bold.

MacIntyre may not have been in contention over the weekend at the Alfred Dunhill, but he made plenty of headlines. Not only did he call for the Road Hole to be destroyed, but he also got caught swearing on the broadcast.

He addressed the curse words heard around the world in perfect fashion, however.

"I am trying my best to improve it," MacIntyre told the Scottish Sun. "The other side of it is I’m Scottish and it’s part of our vocabulary. It’s difficult, but I am conscious of it and I am trying my best not to do it too much."

It's tough not to pull for Bobby Mac.