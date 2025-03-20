Robert Griffin III Gets It, Says Sports Shows Shouldn't Be About Politics

Welcome to the club, Robert Griffin III.

RGIII posted a sentiment on X Thursday morning that's at the core of so many of sports media's problems: they've become political shows disguised as "sports."

"Sports shows on TV should be about sports not politics," he posted.

Gee, as if millions of sports fans haven't been saying this exact thing for *years* now, as ESPN, once the "Worldwide leader," has openly championed left-wing politics. Still though, better late than never, right?

Initially, it wasn't clear exactly what prompted RG3 to make a post on this issue, which his former network struggled, and continues to struggle, with. But he followed up later Thursday afternoon with a bit of a clarification. And turns out, he seems to be as over and done with Mina Kimes as the rest of us.

"This tweet is not about Jackie Robinson," he said, "His significance can and never should be erased."

"Breaking the color barrier in baseball in itself is not political.

"Jesse Owens winning 4 Gold Medials in itself was not political.

"Jack Johnson becoming the 1st Black Boxing Heavyweight Champ in itself was not political.

"They all had political ramifications. They all challenged the status quo of racial barriers to fair play, race relations and civil rights.

"That should always be acknowledged and never forgotten. They shouldn’t be used as an excuse to push political agendas on sports shows on national television to an audience there to consume sports content."

RG3 Has Plenty Of Bad Sports-Political Opinions In His Past

OutKick founder Clay Travis agreed, posting a simple "Amen" in agreement.

RG3 has interjected politics into sports plenty of times himself. Like when he called the Houston Texans racist for firing Lovie Smith, and more recently, saying Justin Herbert should face the same level of scrutiny for poor playoff play as Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott face.

But it's admirable to see him finally get what American sports fans have been saying: when you're on a sports show that's only sports, injecting your political agenda into it is only going to turn people off. Mina Kimes is one of the prime examples of this phenomenon, someone whose sole motivating focus is left-wing politics. And her commentary on Thursday about the Jackie Robinson DOD page is a prime example of why ESPN's "sports" shows are completely broken.

READ: Criticism By Mina Kimes Of Trump DOD Over DEI Is Exactly Why ESPN Needed To Cancel 'Around the Horn'

It isn't rocket science, it's obviously good business for an "objective" news outlet. Though, of course, ESPN stopped being like that a long, long time ago.