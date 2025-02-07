Rob Ryan's Absolutely Unhinged Press Conference Is One For The Ages

Rob Ryan is the gift that keeps on giving.

The new USC assistant coach had quite an introductory press conference on Wednesday, as he spent over two minutes essentially having a conversation with himself that included walking around the press room, and even telling a story about going to Maui with his wife and there not being any rent-a-cars.

Yes, it got that unhinged and bizarre that you just know some administrator at USC was like "what have we done?"

AT ONE POINT RYAN STARTED WALKING AROUND THE ROOM

There's no doubt that the Ryan family - both Rob and Rex have larger-than-life personalities. It's what's made them who they are, for better or worse. But whereas Rex has become ridiculously pompous and so full of himself, Rob is like the stoner brother who is all business, but a hell of a lot of fun as well, as his presser showed.

To say that Rob was excited to be back coaching college football for the first time since 1999 and his run at Oklahoma State would be an understatement. This guy was talking about everything as reporters sat in silence wondering what was going on.

At one point, Rob brought up Trojan quarterback Jayden Maiava, who he knows because he coached his uncle years ago.

"I saw the Maiava guy – I coached his uncle. I hated that kid when I first had him. That USC kid. The little captain. Remember, he could walk under this table right here. Little guy. We draft this little runt. I’m like, ‘Oh, man.’ This guy. I was all over this kid during the OTAs. Man, this guy."

Great story, Rob!

Even Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tweeted out asking if it was real or if it was AI, before adding that Ryan needs his own reality show.

Assistant coaches normally don't give press conferences after games during the season, but if I was a reporter covering the Trojans this year and wanted to make a name for myself, I would find Rob after every single game and just hit record.

