'Report' of Rob Gronkowski Un-Retiring Gets Hit With Major X Community Note

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was baselessly rumored to be interested in an NFL comeback on Tuesday.

It was a fun idea to entertain for a minute until reality set in and NFL fans wondered why on earth the 35-year-old retiree, who hasn’t played football since 2021, would give it another go.

Rob Gronkowski must miss the NFL pads because he's UNRETIRING (not really) (Getty Images)

Was he ticked off that Travis Kelce broke his single-season TE receiving yards record?

Or perhaps Gronk got sick of being a primetime media personality.

Maybe Rob could return in 2025 to help Tom Brady again, this time for his Las Vegas Raiders.

A Broncos beat reporter sparked the big rumor on social media. 

But Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Cecil Lammey was eventually smacked with a fat community note on X, fact-checking and deflating the reporter’s big "scoop."

"This is not true," the note read in part. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also chimed in, quote-tweeting the report with a "Nope. Nonsense."

OutKick’s Armando Salguero kindly answered that the report was a big hoax.

The reporter tried to justify it, claiming, "[Gronk] worked with Sean Payton at Fox & I’m told he loves Denver & QB Bo Nix. (2 of his brothers, Dan and Chris, had short stints with the team)."

This time around, there was no momentum for Gronkowski to make a return, and attention eventually shifted back to the baseless report. Of course, Gronk has retired and un-retired in the past.

At the end of the day, it's safe to say this Broncos guy's no fan of Adam Trautman.

