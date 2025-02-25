'Report' of Rob Gronkowski Un-Retiring Gets Hit With Major X Community Note

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was baselessly rumored to be interested in an NFL comeback on Tuesday.

It was a fun idea to entertain for a minute until reality set in and NFL fans wondered why on earth the 35-year-old retiree, who hasn’t played football since 2021, would give it another go.

Was he ticked off that Travis Kelce broke his single-season TE receiving yards record?

Or perhaps Gronk got sick of being a primetime media personality.

Maybe Rob could return in 2025 to help Tom Brady again, this time for his Las Vegas Raiders.

A Broncos beat reporter sparked the big rumor on social media.

But Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan’s Cecil Lammey was eventually smacked with a fat community note on X, fact-checking and deflating the reporter’s big "scoop."

"This is not true," the note read in part. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also chimed in, quote-tweeting the report with a "Nope. Nonsense."

OutKick’s Armando Salguero kindly answered that the report was a big hoax.

The reporter tried to justify it, claiming, "[Gronk] worked with Sean Payton at Fox & I’m told he loves Denver & QB Bo Nix. (2 of his brothers, Dan and Chris, had short stints with the team)."

This time around, there was no momentum for Gronkowski to make a return, and attention eventually shifted back to the baseless report. Of course, Gronk has retired and un-retired in the past.

At the end of the day, it's safe to say this Broncos guy's no fan of Adam Trautman.

