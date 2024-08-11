Rob Gronkowski Says The Patriots Need To Set Bailey Zappe Free

Bailey Zappe got a lot of playing time in the New England Patriots' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. A little too much playing time, if you ask Rob Gronkowski.

When Zappe walked onto the field at Gillette Stadium with about five minutes to go in the first quarter, he was welcomed by a chorus of boos. No offense to Zappe, of course. But the fans in New England wanted to see more of No. 3 overall draft pick Drake Maye, who completed only one series. Zappe threw for 108 yards before exiting the game with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

Joe Milton III — the team's sixth-round pick out of Tennessee — finished out the game. And Milton was impressive.

But do not fear, Patriots fans! Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters this week there was a plan for Maye and that the rookie might see more snaps against the Philadelphia Eagles next week.

But Gronkowski said both Maye and Milton need to see more preseason action. And there's a simple way to make that happen.

"My hot take is that Bailey Zappe needs to be freed," Gronk said on FS1's First Things First on Friday. "They either got to let him go or they got to trade him because he's taking away reps from Drake Maye. He's taking away reps from Joe Milton. And Bailey Zappe is not going to be on that team by the end of training camp. And Bailey Zappe needs to be freed so he can go to another team and show what he has."

Zappe and Milton have been competing for the third quarterback job during camp — behind Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett. And with Thursday's performance against Carolina, Milton is certainly making a strong case to earn that roster spot.