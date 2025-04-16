Rob Gronkowski Will Be The Grand Marshall Of The Indy 500 Snake Pit

It's hard to believe that we're less than a month and a half away from the Indianapolis 500 with just two races left on the schedule (one of which is on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course) before the greatest spectacle in racing.

Surely announcements about everything that goes down at the track leading up to the race will be coming thick and fast in the next few weeks, but one announcement came on Wednesday, and that is that ex-NFL tight end and current NFL on Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski will serve as the Grand Marshall of the Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit.

That's not to be confused with the grand marshal of the race itself, but over the years, the track's famous concert venue, known for hosting one of the most unique EDM parties on the face of the Earth, has proven itself worthy of its own host.

This year, that honor goes to Gronk.

"I can’t wait for this year’s Indianapolis 500 on FOX," Gronkowski said in a statement. "Not only do I get to attend my first-ever Indy 500, I’ll do it in style as the grand marshal of the legendary Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit. This is one of the coolest combinations of sports and music out there, and in the ultimate venue. I’m ready to get the party started and celebrate the biggest race in the world."

The Shake Pit sits in the infield of the 2.5-mile oval just inside of Turn 3 and this year the lineup includes Illenium, Sammy Virji, Two Friends, Kayzo, and Oliver Heldens.

I have no idea who any of those people are, but I'm sure they're all fantastic.

The Indy 500 always manages to deliver the goods.