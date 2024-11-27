Rob Gronkowski Got Rich After Buying $69k Worth Of A Stock A Random Guy Building His House Suggested To Him

Rob Gronkowski made $72 million in on-field earnings during his 11-year career in the NFL. In other words, he did quite alright for himself and had a healthy number of commas in his bank account when he retired in 2022. More money is never a bad thing, however, and the four-time Super Bowl champion recently shared a hilarious story about how he made quite a bit of coin with a move he made in the stock market.

Gronkowski recently turned back the clock to 2014 when he was having a home built in Foxborough during an interview with Fortune. As one does while building a home, Gronk found himself talking to the contractor overseeing the construction, and the contractor would always tell him to buy Apple stock.

Eventually, Gronkowski listened, and in perfectly on-brand fashion, he called up his financial advisor and bought $69,000 worth of Apple stock.

"So I call up my financial advisor. I’m like, ‘Put $69,000 in Apple.’ My own money, with no advice like this, is just from the guy who built my house here in the New England area," Gronkowski explained.

One share of Apple stock today will cost you $235, but in 2014 shares were hovering around the $25 to $30 mark. To put it simply, it was a very wise move to get in on Apple exactly when he did.

"Now to this day, I have over $600,000 in Apple stock, all because of the investment I made in 2014 having no idea what I was doing, but just listening to the guy that built my house here in New England," Gronkowski said.

It's true, the rich really do just get richer.

Another $600,000 to Gronkowski, who has made millions of dollars from endorsement deals alone, may not seem like a lot, but essentially making a (relatively sure thing) bet with $69,000 of your own money early in your career and seeing it pay off in a massive way would put a smile on anyone's face.