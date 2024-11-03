Roanoke College Swimmers Take Stage At Virginia Rally, Thank Donald Trump For ‘Standing With Women’

The Roanoke College women's swimming team joined Donald Trump on stage during his rally in Salem, Va., on Saturday. Last year, these same women spoke out against a trans-identifying male who attempted to join their team.

The athletes took the stage wearing pink T-shirt that said: "Keep (hot dogs) out of women's sports."

Trump explained to the crowd that a member of the men's team at Roanoke tried to join the women's team last fall. But the women spoke out against competing and sharing their locker room with a man.

"Last year, the radical left's gender insanity arrived right here in Salem when a man was allowed to transfer onto the Roanoke College's women's swim team," Trump said. "I just met them backstage. They're great swimmers. … The brave members of the swim team stood up to the transgender fanatics, something new in our country."

Trump has repeatedly voiced his opposition to biological males participating in women's sports – even saying he would outright ban it if elected.

"Thank you so much, President Trump. As female athletes especially, we know that men have an inherent advantage over women in sports, and due to current policies, though, men are competing against women of all ages in all sports," team captain Lily Mullens said.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have advocated for and pushed for this anti-woman, sex-based discrimination to continue all over this country. And point-blank, it's unfair.

"So, I would like to thank you, President Trump, for standing with women and promising to protect the rights of all of us. We are so lucky to have a leader like Donald Trump — with common sense — who knows what a strong woman is and will fight for generations of girls to come."

RELATED: Virginia Swimmers Unite, Speak Out After Biological Male Pulls Lia Thomas, Tries To Join Team

Kamala Harris has not openly discussed the issue during this campaign cycle. OutKick has asked her campaign multiple times to provide us with the Vice President's position on biological men in women's sports, but the campaign has never once responded to requests.

Seven female swimmers from Roanoke College — including Mullens — are part of a larger group of current and former female athletes suing the NCAA for Title IX violations. The class-action lawsuit, originally filed in March and funded by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS), states that the NCAA has knowingly violated Title IX by allowing transgender athletes to compete against women and to use women's locker rooms in collegiate sports.