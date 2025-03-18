Rival MLB Execs Still Upset About Roki Sasaki Choosing Dodgers

When Roki Sasaki chose the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason, rival executives across Major League Baseball weren't happy.

Despite an MLB investigation confirming that the Dodgers had followed league rules and the negotiations had been above board, some speculated that there'd been a pre-negotiated deal between the two sides.

With Sasaki about to make his Major League debut on Wednesday, a new report from Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic has revealed that Sasaki's choice was likely always going to be Los Angeles, but not how many around the game speculated. Though per their remarks to Rosenthal, they still aren't happy about it.

Japanese Company Heavily Involved In Roki Sasaki Decision

Per Rosenthal, Sasaki was advised during his recruiting process by Tomoki Sakai, an employee of the Dentsu company that reportedly runs much of the Japanese baseball business. A combination of agency, advertising giant and broadcaster, Dentsu's Sakai joined all of Sasaki's meetings and according to the executives involved, did most of the talking for both of them.

It rubbed some baseball operations people the wrong way.

"Dentsu had an agenda and it just never felt like we truly fit with whatever that agenda was," said one head of baseball operations to Rosenthal. "We’re skeptical moving forward when they represent a player."

"They were also the driving force in Sasaki’s choice of the Dodgers, in the view of several of the losing bidders," Rosenthal wrote. "Dodgers officials say they have no relationship with Dentsu beyond their dealings with Sasaki and Yamamoto. Still, multiple rival executives complain the outcome of the Sasaki sweepstakes was ‘predetermined’ – and guided, perhaps for financial reasons, by Sakai and Dentsu."

Because several teams felt they never had a legitimate chance, they immediately asked Sasaki and his representatives to delete information they'd given him.

"Some of the losing bidders, upon learning of their eliminations, took umbrage," per Rosenthal. "One club asked for Sasaki to delete the information it presented to him on an iPad, then return the tablet. Sasaki did, according to a source briefed on the process. Another team created a link for its presentation, and canceled the URL upon learning it was out."

But another rival executive highlighted why the league felt the Dodgers always had a massive advantage.

"Where is he going to get the most exposure in Japan? The Dodgers. Where is he going to have the most marketing opportunity? The Dodgers. What’s the best environment for a Japanese player in MLB? The Dodgers," said the executive. "It’s really hard to argue that they shouldn’t get the player."

Therein lies the problem for the other 29 teams: the Dodgers have invested heavily in the entire recruiting process. Many of their most important employees made multiple trips to Japan over the years to see Sasaki in person. They created a culture and track record of winning, attracting top players.

Their support system is the best in baseball, and they use their financial advantages to outbid players or give them extra marginal benefits. It got them Ohtani and Yamamoto, making them a more attractive destination for Sakai and his company.

Whether Sasaki turns into a Cy Young winner or not, the Dodgers have demonstrated to those in Japanese baseball that they know how to help them grow on and off the field. It's only just started to pay off.