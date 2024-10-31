Riley Gaines Torches Mark Cuban For Comments About Donald Trump, Strong Women

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who is suffering from a terrible case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome," decided to go on "The View" on Thursday.

To be fair to Cuban, that's the perfect show for him to commiserate with fellow TDS sufferers.

During his appearance, he said that Donald Trump is never seen "around strong, intelligent women."

That's a pretty bold statement from Cuban, and he was predictably crushed by the many, many strong, intelligent women who do support the former president.

Among them was Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country.

She posted a video on X, condemning the comments made by Cuban and explaining exactly why she supports Trump over Vice President Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

"Respectfully, Mark Cuban, you would not know a strong, intelligent woman if she slapped you across the face," Gaines said. "Which, you're such a beta [male], you might actually kind of like that."

The full video is definitely worth watching:

Gaines also posted a picture of herself with former President Trump with the caption,"If you never see Trump around strong, intelligent women, then explain this."

Gaines is one of many prominent women taking aim at Cuban for his ridiculous comment.

Sage Steele also weighed-in.

"What you said … is disrespectful and goes across the line," Steele said of Cuban on a video posted on X.

Others gave their opinions, as well.

Cuban later attempted to backtrack from his comment, posting on X:

The truth is that it doesn't even matter what Mark Cuban says anymore. He's so deeply in the pocket of the Democrat elite that he's going to say whatever he can to try and stop Donald Trump from becoming president again.

The problem is that no one is changing their vote because of what Mark Cuban thinks.

If anything, seeing so many strong, intelligent women rally around Trump might actually help the former president.

Sorry, Mark, but your words just don't carry weight anymore.

And, for that reason, I'm out.