Riley Gaines Goes After Democrats, NCAA On Trans Athlete Issue

President Donald Trump made it a priority after entering office to protect women's sports from encroachment, as biological males seek to dominate female competitions.

Unfortunately, some states like Maine and California have decided that they shouldn't be required to follow those orders, because reality conflicts with their political ideologies. Similarly, some organizations, like the NCAA, have decided to pay lip service to compliance while creating glaring loopholes that could easily be exploited by those motivated to do so.

OutKick's Riley Gaines joined Fox News and "The Story With Martha McCallum" to talk about it, and send a warning to those institutions seeking to ignore the law.

"The Constitution is very clear that federal laws, such as Title IX, takes precedence over state laws," Gaines said. "Even with President Trump back in the White House, the war on woke has not been won yet."

Gaines also referenced Maine Governor Janet Mills, who said she'd defy Trump's order to protect males over female athletes. And Rep. Laurel Libby, who was censured in her home state of Maine for supporting women's sports.

READ: Rep. Laurel Libby Censured By Maine Legislature For Post About Male Athlete Who Won Girls' Competition

"[Mills] would rather lose over $5 billion in federal funds to send a message that boys deserve to and are entitled to trample on girls in the process," she said. "I commend and am so proud and so grateful for Rep. Libby. And just looking at this, watching a female representative lose her ability to vote and to speak on the House floor for defending girls and women.

"No, this didn't happen in Afghanistan. This happened in America."

Riley Gaines Explains How Trans Athletes Can Exploit NCAA Policy

While the NCAA seemed, at first, to be complying with Trump's order to protect women, a second look showed that its new policy could be easily exploited. While basing competition around the sex listed on a birth certificate, 44 states in the US allow individuals to change their listed sex on a birth certificate.

In response, Gaines partnered with the XX-XY Athletics clothing brand to release a new ad directed at NCAA President Charlie Baker and the organization's easily-avoided rules.

"We partnered with XX-XY Athletics to release this ad directly to message Charlie Baker, directly to the NCAA," Gaines said about the ad. "They released a policy following President Trump's executive order claiming to fall in line, but the NCAA policy is in direct conflict to Trump's beautifully and thoroughly written executive order."

It's a testament to the cowardice of blue states and corporations like the NCAA that they're unwilling to enact and enforce rules that 80 percent of the public agrees on. Only the most hardened activists believe males should be allowed to dominate female sports. And that's exactly the people who run most institutions and left-wing jurisdictions.