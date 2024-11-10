Ricky Pearsall, Who Was Shot Before Season, Scores 1st Career TD For 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the #31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the futures of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk up-in-the-air at the time (due to the team's financial constraints), the 49ers used their first round pick to add a young receiver.

Before Pearsall's NFL career could even start, he suffered a gunshot wound at the end of August.

Pearsall was the victim of a robbery attempt in the crime-riddled city of San Francisco. Not only was his NFL career in doubt, there were questions about whether he would even survive.

But Pearsall did survive and underwent a recovery process that saw him miss the team's first six games.

Miraculously, less than two months after being shot, Pearsall returned for the team's Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Sunday, he suited up for his third career NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Pearsall immediately made his presence felt, taking a crossing route over the middle 46 yards to the house for his first professional touchdown.

The ball made its way to the team's staff, who marked the occasion and set the ball aside for the rookie receiver.

Just an incredible comeback from Pearsall and really cool to see him get into the endzone for the first time in his NFL career.

Some things are bigger than football, obviously, but for Pearsall to survive an attempted armed robbery, return to the field in less than two months, and make an impact on a Super Bowl contender is truly special.

There's nothing like a great comeback story and Pearsall has one of the best ones in the 2024-2025 NFL season.