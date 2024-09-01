Ricky Pearsall's Mom Provides Update On Son After He Was Shot During Attempted Robbery

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains hospitalized after he was shot during an attempted robbery on Saturday afternoon. But less than 24 hours later, his mom, Erin Pearsall, posted a promising update on Facebook.

Erin confirmed her son was shot in the chest, but she added that the bullet exited out his back, missing his vital organs.

"Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him," read Erin's post, which was shared by The Athletic's David Lombardi. "He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends.

"Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby."

According to police, the armed would-be-thief targeted Pearsall for his Rolex watch while he was walking in San Francisco's Union Square on his way to a signing event. He was shot after a struggle for the suspect's gun. The 17-year-old suspect was also shot and is in stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital as he awaits pending charges.

San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins said the state will have his charges filed in juvenile court "at this time."

The 49ers selected Pearsall in the first round (No. 31 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing college ball at Arizona State and Florida. He joins a wide receiver room that already included All-Pros Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

Shortly after the incident, Samuel posted an update on Twitter / X: "He's good. Thank god!!!!"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, Pearsall's former ASU teammate, also posted on X, expressing shock.

"Man no my dawg dis sh*t is sickening tf!!!! Dis getting outta hand!!!"

Pearsall was limited in training camp, spending time on the reserve/non-football injury list with a hamstring and shoulder injury. It's unclear how much time he'll miss due to his gunshot wound.