A Heated Rickie Fowler Chirps Back At Fan After Missed Putt At Cognizant Classic

Rickie Fowler rarely shows much emotion on the golf course, but not even he could let a fan's comment at the Cognizant Classic go without chirping back at them.

Playing well this week on the first page of the leaderboard, Fowler missed a birdie putt on the Par 4 16th hole during Saturday's third round. After barely missing the putt on the high side of the hole, a fan in the stands said something the six-time PGA Tour winner didn't appreciate.

Fowler decided to hit back saying, "of course you know," which is a very solid comeback before reminding the fan "that's wh you're in the stands."

There are few things greater in sports than Tour players clapping back at fans who think they have any idea what they're talking about. You simply love to see it.

Again, while Fowler isn't known for having any sort of temper out on the course, he's shown he's not shy to mix it up with fans.

During the 2024 Players at TPC Sawgrass, Fowler pointed out someone in the crowd after hitting a tee shot on the Par 5 16th. Fowler's caddie had already gotten onto the person for making noise, but after hitting his tee shot, he decided to get in on the action as well.

If you believe in karma, Fowler got a taste of it after pointing out the person at The Players a year ago as he hit his second shot into the water before making a double bogey on the hole.

Fowler's best finish in the young 2025 PGA Tour season came at The American Express in January where he finished T-21. He could be in store for his first Top 20 finish of the year at the Cognizant with a strong final round on Sunday.