Rick And Richard Pitino Roast Each Other For Lack Of Technology Aptitude

Both of these guys are gifted basketball leaders who can't solve the challenges of technology.

Rick Pitino, the men's basketball head coach at St. John’s, and his son, Richard, the men's basketball head coach at Xavier have been roasting each other for their lack of technology expertise.

On Thursday, the elder Pitino needed help installing Amazon Prime on his iPad (probably so he could watch the Miami Dolphins poop their pants on Thursday Night Football). Pitino is 73, so you can understand why he was in a pickle.

Fortunately, his son was able to help him in a pinch, but Richard shared on X that it wasn’t a seamless process. To boot, he made a bold prediction about how the season series between the Big East rivals will go.

"Just spent 30 minutes trying to explain to @RealPitino how to download Amazon Prime on his iPad. Confidence is sky high that Xavier will get the sweep this year," Richard said.

Ohhhhhhhh snap! The conversation at the Thanksgiving dinner table is going to be electric.

But that’s not where this little shindig ended. No, Rick had some dirt on his kid that he needed to get out in the open.

Sheesh! It’s a good thing these guys went into coaching and not tech support. We all have our limits!

Any healthy relationship between a father and a son has to involve a decent dose of roasting, and these two being able to do it in public shows that the relationship is pretty secure.

The first game between the Red Storm and the Musketeers is on Jan. 24. That will be appointment viewing for any Pitino family member, even if they can’t make it in person.

But if anyone has to watch it online, they’ll have to call the Pitino grandkids for help. Anyone older than a teenager in the Pitino family evidently has problems with gadgets.