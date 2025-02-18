Rick Pitino Caught On Video Verbally Mauling Players For Being Weak: WATCH

An awesome video shows St. John's coach Rick Pitino tearing his players apart for being weak.

Pitino has injected new life into his career with the Red Storm. He has St. John's sitting at a very impressive 22-4, good enough for first place in the Big East.

They're a lock for the Big Dance, and Pitino deserves an incredible amount of credit for the program's turnaround.

How did it happen? With a lot of tough love.

Video shows Rick Pitino yelling at players during halftime.

A Vice Sports video went mega-viral Monday showing the St. John's coach verbally destroying his roster during halftime of a December game against Providence.

The team was losing 42-29 at halftime, and Pitino used the break to channel Herb Brooks in order to spark a big comeback victory.

His message? His players are weak and weren't raised to be tough. Check out his speech below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There's one scene that immediately came to mind during this speech from Pitino, and it's the epic moment in "Miracle" during the game against Sweden.

Sometimes, you just have to verbally cut loose to send a message.

Unfortunately, having edge and toughness is something society has tried to get rid of. Instead, we're supposed to care about everyone's feelings and be as soft as possible.

Hard pass.

That's not the spirit that put men on the moon and won back-to-back world wars. Believe it or not, it's more than acceptable to be tough on people. In fact, it's sometimes required to push people to the next level.

Do you think Nick Saban treated everyone like a child on his way to winning seven national titles? The answer is no.

What do you think of Pitino's fiery halftime speech? I loved it, and I'm sure most of you did too. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.