The Richmond Webb For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Takeover Of All That And A Bag Of NFL Mail

This week's All That And A Bag of Mail has been hijacked by former Pro Bowl left tackle Richmond Webb.

Well, not exactly by Richmond Webb. But by his fans. His supporters.

By people who really, really, REALLY want him to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I got three replies on X asking Webb questions and all were generally the same.

Folks Want Richmond Webb In HOF

Anyway, the folks who want Webb in the PFHOF demand I get him in. I don't have that power. I can help, but I cannot do it by myself. Hence the issue:

A. Bonjour Daniel. J'apprécie que vous me posiez une question. Je ferai de mon mieux pour répondre: (Yeah, I'm a man of many language talents. And I can also use Google translator).

Anyway … unfortunately, there is not a ton that fans can really do to get their way with the Hall of Fame. It's not a general election.

The way it works is that selectors consider a list of nominees over a five-month process spanning June through November. In October, after shrinking the candidate list from hundreds, selectors vote on 50 nominees to get the number to 25.

There is another vote in November to bring that number to 15 names who will be considered the modern-era finalists to be discussed at the selection meeting. The results of that November vote will be published in December.

Webb usually makes it to 50 but has not reached 25.

The only time I know of that fans can affect the process is in nominating a player to the initial list. Any person may place in nomination any eligible players, coaches or contributors by writing to the Hall of Fame at 2121 George Halas Drive, N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708, or go to ProFootballHOF.com and write an email to the attention of the President.

But here's the thing: As the South Florida representative, I've nominated all the former Dolphins who might have any chance of getting in the Hall of Fame, as well as names of players from other teams.

The Dolphins I've nominated include Webb, Mark Clayton, Irving Fryar, Joe Thomas and Bill Arnsparger. The rest happens in a vote of selectors, of which I am only one vote.

That's the process.

Update On Cornerback Xavien Howard

A: Matthew, I'm told that Xavien wants to play and "will play" in 2024.

Obviously, he's not been on a team all offseason and isn't on a roster to start the regular season. But injuries happen and that's where a spot could open up for him. I'm also not surprised that no team wanted to go with him the first week and thus guarantee his entire season's salary.

Here's an educated guess where he might fit if there's a roster opening caused by injury or other circumstance:

Denver: Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is the DC for the Broncos. He coached Xavien in 2016.

Houston: Former Dolphins DC Matt Burke is the DC there and he obviously knows Xavien.

Minnesota: Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is the DC there and he helped get Xavien more money during a contract renegotiation in 2020-21 when that was an issue in Miami.

Is Clock Running On Chris Ballard?

Q: When is Jim Irsey going to fire the incompetent GM Chris Ballard? He hasn’t won. All he does is seem to survive like a cockroach. He’s hired 3 coaches( one who didn’t want to coach there and turned it down last second). He seems to be loved with the media and doesn’t get a damn bit of the blame.

– William Moore

A: My Spidey sense tells me you're not a big Ballard fan. Just a hunch.

Look, the way this goes south for Ballard is if Anthony Richardson fails. Ballard picked him. Picked him high. In a division with C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence and Will Levis – all young QBs – the Colts cannot afford to have a poor or underperforming young QB.

It's the GM's job to make sure that doesn't happen. If it does happen, it's the GM's fault.

That's about it. And now you're asking, "What if they lose and finish where you predicted Thursday morning in looking at the entire NFL?

That's likely a result of the QB playing poorly. And if they win, that's like a result of the QB playing at least well enough. So, again, it's all about Anthony Richardson's development.