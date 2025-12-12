Richard Sherman Goes On Podcast To Tell INSANE Percy Harvin Story

In case you needed any more proof Harvin was "built different."

The stories we have heard from the Legion of Boom era of the Seattle Seahawks have been legendary, but recently, former LOB'er Richard Sherman gave us a familiar one with a new twist.

Sherman was on the Closed On Sundays podcast with former Crimson Tide and current NFL defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Pat Surtain II earlier this week to talk about his career in the league and, more specifically, his time in Seattle. During the podcast, he started to tell the story of the infamous locker room fight during Super Bowl week between wide receivers Golden Tate and Percy Harvin.

What was different this time around was the added detail Sherman gave with regard to how it all went down.

As the story goes, Seahawks wide receiver Percy Harvin was injured for most of the year that Seattle went on to win the Super Bowl, but was famously healthy enough to play in the big game. He even scored a kickoff return touchdown to really put the game on ice against Denver.

In the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl, however, Harvin was becoming increasingly despondent with his recovery time and was growing frustrated with his fellow receivers' answers to the media's questions regarding his availability.

It eventually manifested into a sort of gag order issued by Harvin, but one receiver (Golden Tate) went against, much to Harvin's chagrine.

Harvin and Tate were involved in a rather infamous dust-up, but what we didn't know until Sherman's story is just how out of hand things got.

"We are in the locker room… and we're trying to break it up," explains Sherman.

"One of the d-linemen came in, 6'6" 335lbs, thinking ‘I’m just gonna break this up.' Percy picked him up, all 6'6" 330 of him."

The crazy part about all of that is that Percy Harvin is maybe a shade under 5'11" and all of 190lbs soaking wet, but as Sherman puts it, Harvin was "a different kind of strong."

"You know when you're watching something and the physics of it don't make sense? You're like, ‘this ain’t really computing in my brain.'"

Harvin was an absolute difference maker on the field, with a rare combination of speed and change of direction, but this story highlights just how powerful he could be.

It was nice to hear Sherman give Harvin his props for his prowess on the field as well.

"One of the most incredible athletes, one of the most sudden players I've ever seen," Sherman explained.

"There's nobody like him, nobody even close."

It's a shame Harvin never realized his full potential in the NFL but we will always have stories like this one to remind us that Percy was "built different."