Rich Rodriguez's Re-Introduction At West Virginia Almost Went Off The Rails Thanks To A Heckler

I don't think that anyone would consider introductory press conferences the most exciting things in the world, but West Virginia's introductory — or perhaps more accurately, re-introductory — press conference for Rich Rodriguez turned out to be a bit more interesting than most.

Rodriguez was most recently the head coach at Jacksonville State, but led the Mountaineers from 2001 to 2007, then went on to have additional head coaching stops at Michigan (pretty much the same colors so that's a pretty easy transition) and then Arizona.

Rodriguez was re-hired this week, and a pretty big crowd gathered for his introductory presser.

Including one dude, who really didn't seem too enthused about the hiring,

Well, someone doesn't seem too happy about having Rich Rodriguez back in Morgantown.

Rodriguez didn't seem to be bothered and even made a joke about the situation.

Haters gonna hate, right, Rich?

For what it's worth, some whose opinions carry a bit more weight than that dude who got escorted out are saying positive things about the move. This includes legendary college football coach and West Virginia native and former Mountaineers DB coach, Nick Saban.

"I’m happy that Rich is back and I think he’ll do a great job there," Saban said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, per On3. "Him being a West Virginia person, grew up about six or seven miles from where I grew up? I’m glad that he came back. He had great success there in the past. Obviously, coaching great players like (McAfee) helped him do that."

It's been an interesting week or so on the coaching front with some like Rodriguez and newly re-hired UCF head coach Scott Frost returning to their old stomping grounds, while a certain six-time Super Bowl champ is headed to Chapel Hill.

Good times when the next college football season is looking exciting before the current one has even wrapped up.