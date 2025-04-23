Ric Flair ‘Woo!’ Rocks Crypto.com Arena for Lakers, TWolves Showdown

The NBA needed some action, and Ric Flair delivered. The legendary Nature Boy was a special guest at Tuesday's NBA Playoffs showdown in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Timberwolves.

In the pregame ceremonies at Crypto, Flair hopped on the mic to shout out the home team, riling up the crowds with a healthy WOOO.

"Go Lakers, woo!" Flair roared to cheering fans, appearing on the Jumbotron.

Unfortunately, the 76-year-old wrestling legend must be spending so much time with hoopers that he must be adopting their style choices.

Ric's wardrobe was also something to behold — a bold black and red suit covered in paisley.

Edwards was on a mission to preserve his team's lead in a series that many analysts favored the Lakers to win — and to fire back at the league after they fined him $50,000 on Tuesday for grabbing his junk before Lakers fans over the weekend.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 31 points in Game 2.

Despite pumping some crowds, Ric shares many problems with the modern era of the NBA.

Flair, like fans, has seen his appreciation for the Association slip in recent years, having been outspoken in the past about NBA stars "whining" and "b***hing."

"These basketball players that whine and b***h, it's taken a lot of the sport away from me," Flair told Fox News Digital.

The arena pulsed with tension, but Flair’s magic gave the Lakers the edge. He's playing in good, clean action since running into some trouble at a Gainesville pizza parlor last year.

Southland fans breathed easier, dodging the 0-2 deficit, following Flair's icy composure. Something about SoCal keeps him zen — maybe a touch of that Ric Flair Drip tucked in his pipe.

LA tied up the series with a 94-85 win, despite several comeback attempts in the fourth from Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards.

Flair’s presence truly tipped the scales for the Lakers. The next two games will be in Minnesota.

