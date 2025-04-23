Ric Flair ‘Woo!’ Rocks Crypto.com Arena for Lakers, TWolves Showdown

The NBA needed some action, and Ric Flair delivered. The legendary Nature Boy was a special guest at Tuesday's NBA Playoffs showdown in Los Angeles between the Lakers and Timberwolves.

In the pregame ceremonies at Crypto, Flair hopped on the mic to shout out the home team, riling up the crowds with a healthy WOOO.

"Go Lakers, woo!" Flair roared to cheering fans, appearing on the Jumbotron.

Unfortunately, the 76-year-old wrestling legend must be spending so much time with hoopers that he must be adopting their style choices.

Ric's wardrobe was also something to behold — a bold black and red suit covered in paisley.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Ric Flair speaks to the crowd before Game Two of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Edwards was on a mission to preserve his team's lead in a series that many analysts favored the Lakers to win — and to fire back at the league after they fined him $50,000 on Tuesday for grabbing his junk before Lakers fans over the weekend. 

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 31 points in Game 2.

Despite pumping some crowds, Ric shares many problems with the modern era of the NBA.

Flair, like fans, has seen his appreciation for the Association slip in recent years, having been outspoken in the past about NBA stars "whining" and "b***hing."

"These basketball players that whine and b***h, it's taken a lot of the sport away from me," Flair told Fox News Digital. 

The arena pulsed with tension, but Flair’s magic gave the Lakers the edge. He's playing in good, clean action since running into some trouble at a Gainesville pizza parlor last year.

READ: Ric Flair Vs. Florida Restaurant Staff Heats Up As Video Surfaces

Southland fans breathed easier, dodging the 0-2 deficit, following Flair's icy composure. Something about SoCal keeps him zen — maybe a touch of that Ric Flair Drip tucked in his pipe.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22:  LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2025 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

LA tied up the series with a 94-85 win, despite several comeback attempts in the fourth from Minnesota, led by Anthony Edwards. 

Flair’s presence truly tipped the scales for the Lakers. The next two games will be in Minnesota.

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)