Ric Flair Confirms Reports He Has Skin Cancer, Will Begin Treatment Soon

The WWE legend had previously denied reports that he had the disease

Former WWE legend Ric Flair is stepping into a different kind of ring for an important fight to maintain his health.

For the second time in three years, "Nature Boy" has skin cancer. He told "People" that he would begin treatment very shortly.

"It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer," Flair said. "I will be undergoing treatment next week."

Last month, rumors circulated that he had skin cancer, but Flair, 76, adamantly denied the reports. 

Former professional wrestler Ric Flair hypes up the crowd during the third quarter of the game between the Cavaliers and Timberwolves on March 8, 2024 in Cleveland.  (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind," he wrote on X on May 5. "Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

After circling back to confirm he does have the disease, he said that he initially denied the claim for the sake of his own privacy.

The 16-time world champion will now have to deal with a disease that affects roughly 30,000 adults his age, according to a study published in JAMA Dermatology. Flair currently lives in Charlotte, NC.

