Ric Flair Confirms Reports He Has Skin Cancer, Will Begin Treatment Soon

The WWE legend had previously denied reports that he had the disease

Former WWE legend Ric Flair is stepping into a different kind of ring for an important fight to maintain his health.

For the second time in three years, "Nature Boy" has skin cancer. He told "People" that he would begin treatment very shortly.

"It’s the second time in three years that I’ve been dealing with skin cancer," Flair said . "I will be undergoing treatment next week."

Last month, rumors circulated that he had skin cancer, but Flair, 76, adamantly denied the reports.

"I’m Sorry People Have Been Misled By Social Media, But I Don’t Have Cancer Of Any Kind," he wrote on X on May 5 . "Thank You For Your Concerns And For Everyone Reaching Out. I Am Absolutely Fine, And Unfortunately, You’ll Have To Live And Put Up With Me For Another 25 Years!"

After circling back to confirm he does have the disease, he said that he initially denied the claim for the sake of his own privacy .